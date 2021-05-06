Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin City Utilities Commission warns customers about scam

Posted On 06 May 2021
The Corbin City Utilities Commission is warning customers to be alert about a recent phone scam.

The commission began receiving calls on Wednesday from customers asking if it is really calling them and telling them they have to pay their bill in gift cards.

The answer is no.

The Corbin City Utilities Commission is not making the calls asking for customer payment in the form of gift cards.

The caller tells customers that if they do not pay a large sum in gift cards, their service will be disconnected.

The calls are scams.

City Utilities Commission Executive Assistant Tamara Malloy said the commission does occasionally make phone calls to customers whose bills are past due, but the caller will always identify themselves and will never ask for payment in the form of gift cards.

If customers are uncertain about whether they are speaking to an actual City Utilities Commission employee, they can ask for the caller’s name and call the commission’s office at (606) 528-4026 (selecting option two for billing) to confirm it was an actual commission employee.

