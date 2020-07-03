Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin City Pool will remain closed this season

Posted On 03 Jul 2020
As the next phase of COVID–19 reopening goes into effect, Corbin officials announced that one facility that will not open this summer is the city pool.

The Corbin City Pool will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Corbin Parks and Recreation Director Hope Gibson said officials elected not to open the pool, which traditionally closes when students return to class in mid-August.

“Anyone that purchased a pool pass with their Corbin Rec Center membership will get that tacked onto their membership in 2021,” Gibson said.

One facility that will be reopening is the Rotary Park playground.

Gibson said the facility will open today.

Officials will be encouraging social distancing by anyone using the playground. In addition, Gibson advised that it is not feasible for city employees to regularly sanitize the playground equipment.

“We will be doing it a couple of times a week,” Gibson said of the sanitizing.

The skatepark and recreation center both opened on June 15, and the dog park has remained open.

More information is available on the Corbin Parks and Recreation Center Facebook page.

