Corbin City Manager appointed to state committee

Posted On 31 Aug 2020
Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed several local residents to various Kentucky boards and commissions, including Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams.

Beshear appointed Sams to the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Sams shall replace Ronnie Claiborne, whose term has expired. Sams shall serve for a term expiring on Aug. 17, 2022.

Beshear also appointed Ralph Halcomb of Gray as a member of the Kentucky Board of Home Inspectors.

Halcomb is principal of the Knox County Area Technology Center. He shall replace Larry Walden, whose term has expired.

Halcomb shall serve for a term expiring on June 15, 2023.

In addition, Beshear appointed Gus Hauser of London as a member of the Kentucky Real Estate Commission.

Hauser is COO of PT Pros. He shall replace Billy Beckham, whose term has expired. Hauser will serve for a term expiring on June 15, 2023.

