Corbin City Commission unveils Miller Park renovations











Almost a year after the project was first proposed, the Corbin City Commission got a first glance at proposed improvements to Miller Park to increase its use and make it more family friendly.

At a special called commission meeting last Thursday, Derek Phillips with Deco Architects unveiled conceptual drawings for the park that includes revamping the existing softball fields for Little League play, installing a one-half mile walking track, two batting cages, a pitching cage, three pickleball courts, a new concession stand and bleachers.

“When we hear stories of this park, everyone says, ‘You should have seen it in the 70s and 80s when it was vibrant and a lot of traffic,’” Phillips said noting the goal is to return the park to that by enticing more visitors.

Phillips said as part of the renovations, leftover space from the ballfields, along with the space where the tennis courts are currently located, would be used as the site of a third ballfield.

“It would really make it an attraction for Little League, which we feel there is a much higher demand,” Phillips said.

As to the parking situation, Phillips said plans would include expanding the lot. With the expansion and reconfiguring the existing parking, the lot would have an additional 170 spaces.

In addition, the roadway would be slightly altered to improve driving into and out of the park.

The walking trail would circle the park, including a portion that would go through the trees.

“An early draft had the parking lot interrupting the walking trail,” Phillips said. “We changed that so visitors could get their miles in uninterrupted.”

Phillips said the designers have included an option for workout stations along the walking trail. Plans call for a station every one-eighth of a mile along the trail.

One thing that will definitely remain is the frisbee golf course.

Phillips emphasized that it has shown to be the most popular feature in the park.

“Whenever someone heard a whisper about what we were doing, the first thing we hear is, ‘Don’t mess with frisbee golf,’” Phillips said. “We heard that loud and clear!”

Mayor Suzie Razmus offered her support for the plan.

“It is beautiful. It certainly is an improvement over what is out there now,” Razmus said.

“I do think it is important that this park be something for everyone,” Razmus said.