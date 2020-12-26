Corbin City Commission swears in new commissioners, recognizes Corbin Soccer team











Two new commissioners and two returning commissioners were sworn in prior to the Corbin City Commission’s meeting on Dec. 21.

Allison Moore and Seth Reeves will join Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd on the Corbin City Commission next year replacing David Hart and Andrew Pennington, neither of who ran for re-election to their positions.

Moore was the leading vote getter in the commission race in November. Reeves was a close second followed by Knuckles and Shepherd.

The new slate of commissioners will officially meet for the first time in January.

The current commissioners met one last time on Dec. 21 where they recognized the Corbin High School boys’ varsity soccer team for its first ever final four appearance in the state tournament.

The team was commissioned a Corbin Colonel.

“We are so incredibly proud of you all,” said Mayor Suzie Razmus. “We just want to give you all many thanks for all your hard work because the City of Corbin is extremely proud of you all, and we look forward to the future for you.”

The city commission also recognized Coach Armando Cima as a Corbin Colonel individually.

“You are so amazing getting the small school coach of the year,” said Razmus. “That was a very big honor. Coach Cima, without him, we would not have a soccer program in the City of Corbin.”

“He has given so much of his life for this sport since 1992,” said Razmus.

The commissioners also voted unanimously to accept the resignation of John Babb from the Corbin Fire Department. In his resignation letter, Babb cites injuries he sustained nearly a year ago and subsequent complications as his reason for resigning.

Babb stated in his resignation letter, “To those city employees and officials that have provided immeasurable aid to us during this trying time, my family and I wish to express our most heart-felt gratitude and appreciation. Let it be known that your gifts of kindness and self-sacrifice granted us with an immense level of comfort during our moments of inconceivable uncertainty.”

“That may be the best resignation letter I have ever heard,” Razmus said describing the letter. “That was amazing.”

Wallace Smallwood, with Cloyd & Associates, PSC Certified Public Accountants, presented the commission with the annual audit report.

“Overall, I don’t see any major issues with the audit. I do see a downturn in the general fund, but I don’t see a trend. Some of that money is coming back; some of it is just going to be reversed in 2021,” said Smallwood. “I think everything will be okay.”

“Considering we were in a good position when we went into COVID, I’m feeling pretty good, to be honest about it,” said Razmus. “We didn’t cut any services even though COVID was scary. We were in a good position. We had good money in the bank and we were able to take care of our people and take care of our departments and employees.”

During the reports from department heads, Gary Kelley, director of public works, asked the commissioners to look into the purchase of a new garbage truck citing continuous maintenance issues with the current vehicles as the reason for the request. The commission agreed to look into the purchase of a new vehicle. Three members of public works were also recognized for going above and beyond to help move a vehicle stopped in the road way.

Barry McDonald, the Corbin fire chief, recognized four firefighters. Two received their EMT certifications and two received certifications to be fire instructors.

Maggy Kriebel, executive director for Corbin tourism, addressed the commission to reflect on the successes of the city this year, including adaptations and support provided to local restaurants and establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of the splash pad, the inaugural Colonel Sanders half marathon and the holiday celebrations like the reverse parade, ice rink and Christmas village.

The Corbin City Commission also unanimously approved: