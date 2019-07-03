Corbin City Commission passes $10.3 million budget











At a special called meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission unanimously approved the second reading of the city’s budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which totals nearly $10.3 million.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams noted that is up nearly $1 million from the $9.39 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Sams highlighted several of the line items in the budget including:

$125,000 for improvements to the 911 dispatch center.

$330,000 for maintenance to the Engineer Street Bridge, including repainting it following the vandalism that occurred earlier this year.

$50,000 for additional sidewalk repair and replacement.

$150,000 toward the construction of the splash pad at the former Economy Inn site.

$25,000 for additional equipment at the Larry Stevens Playground.

$30,000 for the construction of shade spaces at the playground and nearby dog park.

$36,000 for the purchase of Jaws-of–Life and breathing equipment for the fire department.

$3,000 to help fund the Southeastern Kentucky Fine Arts Association.

In addition, each city employee, with the exception of police officers and dispatchers, will receive a 2 percent raise.

Sams noted that police department salaries are currently frozen.

In 2011 a budgetary issue led to Corbin Police officers receiving automatic raises, including raises for completing academy training and being promoted.

As a result, what began as an effort to bring the pay of Corbin officers more in line with other departments sent Corbin officer’s salaries skyrocketing.

In 2013, a municipal order was issued to freeze the salaries of police officers.

The dispatchers all received a $1 per hour raises within the last six months.

Other items funded include:

The painting of additional murals in the city, such as the one at the railroad underpass on Roy Kidd Ave.

Additional equipment at the recreation center.

The proposed wayfinding signage on Main Street.

“The biggest thing we decided to do was roads and sidewalks,” said Commissioner Andrew Pennington.

“The most important function of government was to make sure to take care of the simple stuff first,” he said noting the goal is to eliminate pot holes and improve walking access for residents.

The budget includes $2.9 million for the police department, $1.67 million for the fire department, $2.5 million for public works, and $984,000 for parks and recreation.

“I want to say thank you to Andrew and Trent (Knuckles) for this budget. said Mayor Suzie Razmus of the commissioners who served on the budget committee. “You worked many, many hours on this, and I know you made some hard decisions.”