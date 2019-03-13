Corbin City Commission exploring partnership with RTech for public transit













Almost two years after the Corbin trolley’s dedicated route ended, the Corbin City Commission is considering an idea to bring public transportation to Corbin as part of a regional effort involving RTec.

At the city commission’s work session meeting Monday night, the commissioners heard from Pam Bentley and Angie Bowling with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Division of Reentry about the effort that recently rolled out in Bell County.

“One of the huge barriers we have is transportation,” Bentley said, explaining that when inmates are released and return to the community, they frequently lack the needed transportation to the grocery store, court house, health department, or even the office of probation and parole.