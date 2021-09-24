Corbin City Commission awards bids, restructures code enforcement position











The City of Corbin is one step closer to receiving 3,500 new garbage cans.

The commission voted in July to budget $209,000 to purchase the new cans. During the August meeting, the commission rejected a bid from Municipal Equipment for the garbage cans because the bid came in at approximately $60,000 above budget.

During Monday’s meeting, however, the commission reviewed three bids.

IPL’s bid for $195,450 was unanimously approved. Unlike Municipal Equipment’s original bid, the cans will not be delivered by the company, so the city will have to make arrangements to have the cans delivered.

The commission also awarded a bid for a new pumper truck for the Corbin Fire Department.

Of the two bids, the commission unanimously accepted Southeast Apparatus’s bid at $465,750.

The company is local, which was a factor considered when awarding the bid.

Another bid awarded at the meeting Monday was submitted by Duraseal, at $58,769.60, to seal and restripe The Arena parking lot.

No bids were submitted for The Arena basketball court project, so the commission voted unanimously to rebid the project.

During Monday’s meeting, the commission unanimously voted to approve the restructuring of the building inspector and code enforcement officer positions after accepting the resignation of former Code Enforcement Officer Allen Benfield.

Benfield’s resignation was effective as of Sept. 10.

The commission voted to separate the positions of the building inspector and code enforcement officer by making the code enforcement officer position a full time opening and leaving the building inspector duties under the purview of the state.

In other business, the Corbin City Commission unanimously: