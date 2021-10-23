Corbin City Commission awards bid for Arena basketball court











The Corbin City Commission awarded Ohio Floor Company the bid for renovations to the Corbin Arena’s basketball court during its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.

The bid for the portable floor came in at $48,750, and it includes floor installation, make minor repairs, sand until smooth, application of sealer coats, lay out tape, painting lines and logos as requested, apply final coat to finish, and stack and band as ready to ship.

Ohio Floor Company submitted the only bid for the project.

City Manager Marlon Sams said that another company had expressed interest but had not submitted a bid.

His recommendation to the commission was to accept Ohio Floor Company’s $48,750 bid. Sams said that the Arena still has money available to complete the project.

The bid was awarded unanimously by the commissioners.

The city commission also approved the first reading of an ordinance that will make it easier for certified police and firefighters to be employed by the city.

Ordinance 2021-13 removes the written examination requirement for applicants, to the Corbin Police Department, who are Kentucky Pops certified officer and who meets the KLEC standards, and it removes the written examination requirement for applicants, to the Corbin Fire Department, who are Kentucky Fire Commission Firefighters at the paid level and who meet all requirements of the Kentucky Fire Commission or any other standards adopted by the fire department.

Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick told commissioners that the department is still looking for new officers.

Corbin City Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Baptist Healthcare Systems, Inc. to settle discrepancies in the insurance coverage provided to city employees that arose as a result of the city’s previous third-party insurance administrator not using a medical facility network.

The third-party administrator’s lack of a network meant no contract existed with Baptist Healthcare Systems, Inc for employee care.

The city agreed to pay $50,000 for services between Jan. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021 on behalf of employee claims.

The specifics of the agreement were not discussed at Monday’s meeting, but the News Journal was able to receive a copy of the agreement after submitting an open records request.

