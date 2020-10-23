Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin City Commission approves one-time cost of living adjustment for city employees

Posted On 23 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

City of Corbin employees saved the city $93,000 in health insurance costs over the last year and the Corbin City Commission agreed to pass that back to the employees during its regular meeting Monday night.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin City Commission approves final plans for Miller Park renovations

Posted On 25 Sep 2020
, By
0

Corbin files lawsuit to stop London from annexing property in north Corbin

Posted On 16 Sep 2020
, By
0

Splash pad officially opens…

Posted On 11 Sep 2020
, By
0

Corbin City Commission approves letter to north Corbin property owners concerning annexation

Posted On 03 Sep 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal