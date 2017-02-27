By Dean Manning

The Corbin City Commission voted Monday night to hire Corbin Police Detective Rusty Hedrick to be the department’s next chief.

In a unanimous vote, Mayor Willard McBurney and commissioners voted to accept Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams’ recommendation that Hedrick be hired.

Hedrick has been serving as the department’s interim chief since Chief David Campbell retired in December.

Sams said Hedrick was one of five people selected by the personnel board to be interviewed for the vacant position.

“The personnel board spent a lot of time reviewing the resumes and conducting interviews,” said Commissioner David Grigsby Hart, one of two commissioners that serve on the personnel board. “At the end of the day, Mr. Hedrick came out on top.”

Hedrick, who began his career at Corbin as a patrolman, said he would always think of himself as a patrolman.

“No one will be more demanding on me than myself,” Hedrick said.