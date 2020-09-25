Corbin City Commission approves final plans for Miller Park renovations











The final plans for the improvements to Miller Park were unveiled during the regular meeting of the Corbin City Commission Monday.

Derek Phillips with Deco Architects presented the plans for the park off of Barton Mill Road, to the city commission, which the commissioners approved.

The plans follow the conceptual drawings that were unveiled in February.

Those plans include revamping the existing softball fields for Little League play, installing a one-half mile walking track with exercise stations, two batting cages, a pitching cage, three pickleball courts, a new

concession stand and bleachers.

The parking lot would also be expanded.

“It has evolved a little bit but most of that is just developing the detail and making everything work,” Phillips said.

The Little League fields include two fields with a maximum distance of 200 feet, and a main field with a maximum distance of 225 feet.

“We are really proud of this park,” Phillips said. “We think it is going to offer a lot for a lot of different people.”

The park will retain its frisbee golf course, which Phillips said was one of the things that was emphasized by the commission and the general public whenever someone saw the architects working in the park.

“We heard that loud and clear!” Phillips said in February.

There will also be a basketball court, and a pickleball court.

“Also some really nice green spaces,” Phillips said.

“It is a very nice overhaul of that park,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the plans include a number of options. Depending on how the bidding on the project comes in, there are a number of options that could be delayed in order to remain within budget.

Commissioner David Hart said the budget is between $1.7 million and $2.4 million.

“The best thing about this project is that it is not just ball fields. There is something here for everyone” said Commissioner Trent Knuckles.

“It is just a great place to go,” Knuckles said.

Knuckles added that the park is named after former Corbin Mayor Amos Miller who was instrumental in its creation.

“I know that is something that was important to him,” Knuckles said of the park being a place where everyone can enjoy it.

“You took our concept out of our head and put it on paper,” Hart added.

In addition to approving the plans, the commission authorized Deco to oversee the bidding process.

In other business Monday the commission:

• Approved the first reading of the ordinance setting the 2020 tax rates on real and personal property.

The commissioners voted to accept the compensating rates, which is designed to adjust the rates in order to bring the city as close to the same amount of revenue as the previous year.

The real property rate increased from 31.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, to 32.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Real property includes real estate.

City Clerk Roberta Webb said the increase would result in the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 seeing their tax bill increase from $319 to $325.

The personal property rate decrease from 40.92 per $100 of assessed value to 35.95 cents per $100 of assessed value.

• Approved a municipal order objecting to the annexation of property in north Corbin by the City of London.

The London City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to annex from Exit 38 south on Interstate 75 and along West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. and Ky. 770 off of Exit 29.

In addition, the city would take in the former Kings Truck Stop property.

Corbin has filed a lawsuit challenging the move.

Corbin officials have argued the city owns the water and water utility infrastructure that serves that area.

Because of that, state law requires that London notify Corbin of its intent to annex the area, which it failed to do.

The City of Corbin filed the lawsuit in Laurel Circuit Court on Sept. 21.

• Authorized the city manager to advertise for two full time dispatchers in the police department.

• Set Trick-or-Treat in the community for 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Corbin Tourism/Downtown Director Maggy Kriebel said the decision on whether to move forward with the annual downtown trick-or-treat event is still up in the air.

Mayor Suzie Razmus said it is unlikely to occur in light of the COVID–19 pandemic because of the large number of people that become tightly bunched along Main Street.

However, the community event allows for families who would like to receive or give out candy to participate while those who don’t may elect to not do so.

Kriebel said a decision on the downtown event is likely by the beginning of October.