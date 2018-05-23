Corbin City Commission approves code enforcement plan to demolish four more dilapidated properties
The Corbin City Commission approved Code Enforcement Officer Mike Mahan’s request to file lawsuits on four dilapidated properties with the goal of having the structures demolished.
At Monday’s regular commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a motion authorizing City Attorney Bob Hammons to begin the legal process that would permit the city to have the homes at 201 Sycamore, 810 ½ Dizney, 529 Roy Kidd Ave., and 301 Hamlin Street demolished.
“We have picked out probably four the worst,” Mahan told the commissioners when explaining the significance of these properties adding that there is a longer list of nine properties that he and Hammons are working through.
Other properties on the list include: 204 Sycamore Street; 400 Ninth Street; 309 Seventh Street; 103 Church Street; 3054 Ruby Street; 330 Fairview Street and 300 John Street. Mahan said previously that the city was owed $49,648 in fines and fees from the nine properties.
“You have got my blessing,” said Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney.
The commission questioned wwhether it would be prudent for the city to foreclose on the properties at 602 Gentry Street and 414 Third Street, on which dilapidated homes had recently been
demolished by order of the city.
Hammons said while the city may have liens on a property where public works has gone in and mowed the grass multiple times, or had homes demolished, the amount may not be enough to offset the legal costs of forcing the sale of the property, noting it could cost up to $3,500.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles noted that the only option is for the city to continue to mow the property and to attach additional liens to the property.
“The city could end up mowing the property for another 20 years,” Knuckles said.
The commissioners asked Hammons to initiated foreclosure proceedings on the Third Street property to give them a gauge on whether such action would be viable in the future.
In other business the commission:
- declared the property adjacent to The Corbin Center surplus property. City Manager Marlon Sams told the commissioners this is the first step in the city doing something with the property, though there is nothing concrete on the table.
- recognized local resident Jeremiah Morgan, who pulled his neighbor, Leann Kersey, from her burning home on Adkins Street on May 9.
- recognized Corbin Police Officers Estes Rhodes and Justin Walker, who recently graduated from the police academy.
- recognized Corbin Firefighter Nathan Kirby, who has completed his probationary status with the department.