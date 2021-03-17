Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin City Commission accepts bid for Gordon Hill sidewalk project

Posted On 17 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The owner of Sweeties Ice Cream & Mini Doughnuts asked Corbin City Commissioners to approve the closure of an alley behind the establishment during the commission’s monthly meeting Monday evening.

The Corbin City Commission recognized the Corbin Middle School seventh grade boys’ basketball team for their state championship win during Monday’s meeting.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Ky. Senate passes bill that would permit Corbin to annex into Laurel County

Posted On 05 Mar 2021
, By
0

Corbin responds to Laurel County’s Facebook post

Posted On 03 Mar 2021
, By
0

New garbage truck, bids on Gordon Hill sidewalk project

Posted On 25 Feb 2021
, By
0

Corbin Police getting some unarmed help

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal