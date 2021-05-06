Corbin cheerleaders win region











In a season that almost wasn’t, the Corbin High School Cheerleaders have been on a big run, finishing fourth at the national cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida and winning the region and qualifying to compete at the state cheerleading competition May 13 and 14.

In an interview in December, Coach Shonya O’Neill said it was a waiting game for her squad which was continuing to practice as it awaited word of if or when there would be a state or national competition in 2021.

“COVID will determine so much for our competition,” O’Neill said during that interview noting that the squad continued to practice as if they were in the competition to prepare not only the physical elements, but the mental as well.

“They know they have to bring an amazing routine, hit all their stunts and finish out the entire two-and-a-half minutes,” O’Neill said. “They have one shot and when they go out on the mat its up to them to perform a perfect routine.”

In addition to the change in the schedule, O’Neill and her staff were building from the ground up in place with 11 new girls on the mat.

Corbin placed first in the Seventh Region All-Girls Medium Division to qualify for the state tournament to be held at George Rogers Clark in Winchester

Other qualifiers from across the state include: Pulaski County, South Oldham, Ryle, Greenup County, Butler, Greenwood and Crittenden County.

O’Neill said despite the way this season has gone with the season being flipped on its head, it has served to bring the squad closer together.

“We have had to remain flexible and positive no matter what this pandemic has thrown at us. It’s bonded this team in a different ways than before,” O’Neill said. “We feel like we are ready, ready for whatever it throws at us next.”

O’Neill said the support the squad has received from the community has been instrumental in their success.

“Thank you to all who support us and thank you to our administration,” O’Neill said. “You will never know how much it means to all of us.”