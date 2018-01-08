The Corbin Center hosting job fair for ProSphere Tuesday













ProSphere in Barbourville will be holding a job fair Tuesday at The Corbin Center.

The company is seeking to hire 100 customer service technicians for the Barbourville facility.

The jobs include providing technical support to the Veterans Administration

Company officials will speak with candidates between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Candidates are encouraged to bring with them a most up-to-date resume.

Applications may also be submitted online at: www.prosphere.com/careers.

ProSphere, which is based in Alexandria, Virginia, provides information technology services to 15 government agencies including the VA, Army, Department of State and the Smithsonian Museum.