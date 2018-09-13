Corbin Cellars announces closure













After three years in business Corbin Cellars on Main Street has ceased operation.

Ron Herd, who owned and operated the restaurant with his wife, Lisa, said the couple elected to close the business effective Monday.

“There were several different factors,” Herd said of the decisions without going into specifics. “It was tough.”

Herd said the building, which the couple owns, is for rent.

“I have already had a couple of people talk to me about it. They have contacted me about a showing with the plan of keeping it a restaurant,” Herd said adding it was just initial inquiries and nothing concrete.

Herd said he will miss the business, which he and Lisa had been working at since July 2015.

“I love meeting the people,” Herd said. “I’m going to miss that more than anything.”