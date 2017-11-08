Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin brothers sentenced to prison in unlawful imprisonment case

Posted On 08 Nov 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Two Corbin brothers, who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a woman in 2016, were sentenced to prison Monday afternoon on a lesser charge.

You need to login to view the rest of the content.
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

Corbin City Utilities warns of phone scam

Posted On 22 Sep 2017
, By
0

Workout Anytime targeted by burglars early Monday

Posted On 13 Sep 2017
, By
0

Corbin police arrest South Carolina man in stolen car with stolen tag

Posted On 13 Sep 2017
, By
0

Corbin Police investigating theft at Waffle House

Posted On 11 Sep 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal