Corbin breaks ground for Miller Park Project











After two special called meetings, the Corbin City Commissions’ Miller Park renovation project is finally underway.

Commissioners broke ground on the renovations Monday and construction is expected to begin later this week pending the weather’s cooperation.

The City Commission was waiting to finalize bids before the project could proceed. At a special called meeting on Dec. 10, the bid was awarded to Stream Restoration Specialists. The bid came in a $2.4 million dollars.

The commissioners’ budget for the project was $1.7 to $2.4 million, so the bid is within the budget.

The renovations are being funded by a 30-year bond from the Kentucky League of Cities. No new taxes or fees will be assessed to cover the costs, said Marlon Sams, Corbin’s city manager. Money to pay back the bond will come from within the budget.

The Miller Park project was included in the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

During its Dec. 14 special called meeting, the City Commission listened to a second reading of an ordinance that authorizes Mayor Suzie Razmus to sign paperwork regarding Miller Park. The ordinance also describes the funding method for the renovations.

The park will include revamped softball fields for Little League play, a one-half mile walking track with exercise stations, two batting cages, three pickleball courts, a new concession stand, bleachers and an expanded parking lot. Sams said the park will be a community space that everyone can enjoy.