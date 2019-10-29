Corbin boys win region cross country title, several more area runners qualify for state meet in Lexington











The following are the finish times for coverage area athletes at Saturday’s Class A Region 6 boys cross country meet in Wayne County:

Andrew Myers (W’burg) – 4th place in 18:36.84

Ethan Blevins (Lynn Camp) – 5th place in 18:42.62

Brady Jones (W’burg) – 7th place in 18:49.07

Jamie Haus (W’burg) – 12th place in 19:25.13

Brent Kerby (Lynn Camp) – 14th place in 19:33.76

Nick Baird (W’burg) – 17th place in 19:52.31

Joseph Kerby (Lynn Camp) – 22nd place in 20:23.35

Alex Coleman (W’burg) – 25th place in 20:37.93

Logan Brock (Lynn Camp) – 26th place in 20:40.95

Collin Taylor (W’burg) – 28th place in 21:00.73

Derek Moseley (Lynn Camp) – 34th place in 21:18.52

Jaden Stewart (Lynn Camp) – 46th place in 22:07.41

Lane Hawn (W’burg) – 50th place in 22:18.80

Caleb Helton (Lynn Camp) – 60th place in 23:13.80

As a group, Williamsburg finished runner-up out of nine teams while Lynn Camp finished third. All of these runners have qualified to appear in the 2019 KHSAA Class A state championship meet this Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The following are the finish times for coverage area athletes at Saturday’s Class A Region 6 girls cross country meet in Wayne County:

Abby Mabe (Lynn Camp) – 4th place in 22:38.59

Nevaeh Warren (W’burg) – 6th place in 23:09.85

Cassie Weiss (W’burg) – 13th place in 24:00.16

Madison Peace (W’burg) – 23rd place in 25:23.84

Jamie Moses (W’burg) – 30th place in 26:40.46

Jenna Dople (W’burg) – 34th place in 27:12.78

Vidisha Banker (W’burg) – 41st place in 28:00.02

Alana Mah (W’burg) – 44th place in 28:46.01

Halle Mills (Lynn Camp) – 50th place in 30:51.61

Mackenzie Owens (Lynn Camp) – 58th place in 32:34.67

Bella Blevins (Lynn Camp) – 63rd place in 33:41.59

As a group, Williamsburg finished runner-up out of eight teams. All Lady Jacket runners have qualified to appear in the 2019 KHSAA Class A state championship meet this Saturday in Lexington. Mabe will also be there representing Lynn Camp.

The following are the finish times for Corbin Redhound athletes at Saturday’s Class 2A Region 5 boys cross country meet in Wayne County:

Sean Simons – 2nd place in 17:19.67

Austin Terrell – 3rd place in 17:23.99

John Hail – 7th place in 17:56.80

Jonah Black – 13th place in 18:25.69

Logan Bargo – 14th place in 18:31.09

Andon Asher – 16th place in 18:54.62

Connor Messer – 21st place in 19:20.15

As a group, Corbin finished in first place out of nine teams. All runners have qualified to appear in the 2019 KHSAA Class 2A state championship meet this Saturday in Lexington.

The following are the finish times for Corbin Lady Hound athletes at Saturday’s Class 2A Region 5 girls cross country meet in Wayne County:

Hannah Morton – 3rd place in 20:55.55

Mary Hope Jackson – 17th place in 23:38.30

Lauren Faulkner – 18th place in 23:47.20

Taylor French – 21st place in 23:58.05

Mackenzie Curry – 29th place in 24:25.49

Lauren Steely – 36th place in 25:37.53

Nancy Jane Jackson – 38th place in 25:46.32

As a group, Corbin finished in third place out of seven teams. All runners have qualified to appear in the 2019 KHSAA Class 2A state championship meet this Saturday in Lexington.

The following are the finish times for Whitley County Colonel athletes at Saturday’s Class 3A Region 7 boys cross country meet in Wayne County:

Connor Partin – 47th place in 20:27.68

Jackson Hess – 50th place in 21:15.32

Gavin Whitaker – 51st place in 21:28.27

Cody Vanover – 54th place in 22:23.93

Cooper Paul – 55th place in 22:44.09

Joshua Grubb – 58th place in 23:56.29

As a group, Whitley finished last out of eight teams. No Colonels have qualified to appear at this year’s KHSAA Class 3A state championship meet.

The following are the finish times for Whitley County Lady Colonel athletes at Saturday’s Class 3A Region 7 girls cross country meet in Wayne County:

Cali Nugent – 33rd place in 24:50.67

Abigail Stone – 43rd place in 26:13.84

Leslie Monhollen – 48th place in 27:44.66

Kyra Tucker – 49th place in 28:33.18

Amy Earls – 52nd place in 31:49.83

Dora Siler – 53rd place in 33:24.30

Sierra Napier – 54th place in 33:53.77

As a group, Whitley finished last out of eight teams. No Lady Colonels have qualified to appear at this year’s KHSAA Class 3A state championship meet.

For more information on the upcoming state meets this weekend at the Kentucky Horse Park, go online to www.khsaa.org.