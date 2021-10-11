Previous Story
Corbin Boys Soccer to play for 13th Region title Monday night
Posted On 11 Oct 2021
Tag: 13th Region, Corbin Redhounds, Soccer
The Corbin Redhounds Soccer team will play for the 13th Region title tonight at Union College.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Redhounds defeated Barbourville Sunday night, 10-0 in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament Sunday night to advance to the title game.
Corbin will face 49th District runner-up North Laurel in tonight’s championship game.
Corbin defeated North Laurel on Wednesday for the district title, 5-0.