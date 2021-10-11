Corbin Boys Soccer to play for 13th Region title Monday night











The Corbin Redhounds Soccer team will play for the 13th Region title tonight at Union College.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Redhounds defeated Barbourville Sunday night, 10-0 in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament Sunday night to advance to the title game.

Corbin will face 49th District runner-up North Laurel in tonight’s championship game.

Corbin defeated North Laurel on Wednesday for the district title, 5-0.