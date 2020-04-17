Corbin BOE holds online meeting Thurs. to discuss plans for rest of semester











The Corbin Board of Education conducted an online meeting Thursday evening to discuss several topics, including plans for how to proceed with the remainder of the spring semester.

Among the discussion/action items was a request to “grant district emergency days for the period of March 16, 2020 through May 22, 2020 in response to COVID-19.” The request was met with unanimous approval from board members Keith Gibson, Kim Croley and Carcille Burchette as well as Superintendent David Cox. As of this time, it is unknown whether or not schools will need to utilize emergency NTI days through the end of the spring semester, but this action has ensured that, should that be the case, a plan will be in place to ensure students can fulfill all necessary requirements for completing the current school year.

Also, board members are still taking a “wait and see” approach as it pertains to a graduation plan. However, Mr. Cox made clear that he and the board are currently working with Corbin High School Principal John Crawford to make sure that, if at all possible, graduating seniors will receive an in-person graduation, as well as a prom, or some other type of social gathering.

Board members agreed to hold their May meeting online as well, should that be necessary.

Other items from Thursday’s meeting included:

Create an extra service position for 7th grade football coach for $700 beginning with 2020-21 school year

Approve and create a Mental Health Professional Service Demonstration Grant Assistant position for the 2020-21 school year, to be funded through the federal grant

Approve to modify the FRYSC Assistant Coordinator/PBIS Assistant position from 200 days per year to 240 days per year, starting July 1, 2020

Create and approve an extra service sports director/assistant program director for WRHR (Redhound Radio)

Create COVID-19 Relief stipends for food service purposes

Recognize an emergency exists and authorize the Superintendent to perform noncompetitive negotiation to procure services for meal assembly, for Food Service. No bid process will be necessary.

To view the meeting in its entirety, find the link on the Corbin Independent Schools’ website at www.corbinschools.org.