Corbin BOE hires architects and construction manager to design, build new career center

Posted On 26 Aug 2020
The Corbin Board of Education took the first steps toward construction of the proposed Corbin High School Career Center Thursday night by approving the hiring of Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects to design the building and Hacker Brothers Construction to be the construction manager.

