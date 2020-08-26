Previous Story
Corbin BOE hires architects and construction manager to design, build new career center
The Corbin Board of Education took the first steps toward construction of the proposed Corbin High School Career Center Thursday night by approving the hiring of Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects to design the building and Hacker Brothers Construction to be the construction manager.
