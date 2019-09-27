Corbin Board of Education takes option to purchase property near renovated Corbin Elementary School











The Corbin Board of Education has taken an option to purchase a piece of property adjoining the renovated Corbin Elementary School on Kentucky Ave.

At a special called meeting on September 12, the board approved the option to purchase the property adjacent to the front parking lot near where the green house was located.

Superintendent Dave Cox told the board that before the purchase could move forward, the Kentucky Department of Education would have to give its approval.

“I have sent a letter seeking KDE permission to purchase the property, but they did give permission to do an option so that’s what we did while awaiting approval to purchase,” Cox said.

Cox added that should the school system purchase the property, there are a number of options as to what would be done with it.

“More than likely, we would use it for parking,” Cox said noting there are currently 62 parking spaces in the school’s two parking lots and 58 staff members working at the school.

Cox said previously that with the completion of the addition at Corbin Primary School to house third grade, and the renovations to the Kentucky Ave. building to accommodate fourth and fifth grades, all of the kindergarten through 12th grade students at Corbin schools are in either new or newly-renovated buildings.

“We are now out of the construction business,” Cox said.

The planed dedication and open house for the new elementary school, which previously served as the high school, and then the middle school, will be held September 28.

The dedication will be held at noon and then the event will move the gym for additional activities.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the school building will be open to the public.

“The majority of the staff will be there,” Cox said.