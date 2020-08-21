Corbin Board of Education follow’s governor’s recommendation to push in-person attendance back to Sept. 28











The Corbin Board of Education officially pushed the start of in-person classes back to Sept. 28 Thursday night.

At a special called board meeting, the board voted unanimously to follow the recommendations by Gov. Andy Beshear to not have students return to school in-person until late September.

Beshear made the recommendation on Aug. 10, emphasizing that the health and safety of students, faculty and staff are his primary concern.

At the time, Beshear noted that Kentucky was seeing a spike in the number of COVID–19 cases.

“The concept to try to resume in-person classes at a peak wouldn’t be safe and would defy logic,” he said

Superintendent Dave Cox said the school system will move forward with plans to begin the 2020-21 school year, virtually on Sept. 9.

As part of that, the school system is working to ensure that each student has access to a Chromebook.

Cox said when the school buildings reopen on Sept. 28, the three options previously approved.

They include permitting students to attend class in person, virtually, or in a combination.

Under the hybrid option, students would attend five days of class in-person, and five days, virtually.

Students who are in this option would be assigned to one of two groups.

Group A would attend in person on Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday.

Group B would attend in person Tuesday Thursday and every other Friday.

Cox said reports from the respective schools indicate the parents/guardians have been doing well in responding to inquiries as to which option they want for their children. However, a breakdown of the number of students in each option will not be available until all responses have been received.

More information about the options and how to respond with your selection is available online at www.corbinschools.org.