Corbin Board of Education changes first day of school to September 9











The spike in COVID–19 cases and the efforts to finalize details on what will be a new experience for faculty, staff and students alike, led the Corbin Board of Education to move the beginning of the upcoming school year to Wednesday, Sept. 9.

At a special called board meeting Monday night, the board voted 4-0, with Stephen Mulberry absent, to approve the revised calendar.

Superintendent Dave Cox explained the need for the change noting that by moving the beginning of school from Aug. 26, it will give additional time to train teachers and staff, and for the delivery of additional Google Chrome Books that will be provided to students to ensure they have the proper technology for virtual learning.

“In hindsight, I shouldn’t have done that,” Cox said of asking the board to move the start date from September 8 to August 26.

In addition, Cox said principals and faculty are still in the process of reaching out to parents/guardians in order to find out whether they plan for their children to attend virtually, in-person or a combination.

Board Member Todd Childers said it was not the intention of the board or administration to repeatedly change the calendar, but emphasized that it is in response to the constantly changing situation with COVID–19.

“We are doing the best we can,” Childers said noting the board may be required to make another change.

Cox said in a meeting of the principals held last week the possibility of holding an open house prior to the first day of school was discussed and it is something the administration is working to plan while keeping the limitations on mass gatherings because of COVID–19 in mind.

While opening day has been pushed back, the new calendar keeps the last day of school at May 14. The first day will still be a half day.