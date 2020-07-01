Corbin Board of Education approves new 2020-21 school year calendar











Corbin Independent Schools will begin its 2020-21 school year on Aug. 26.

At a special-called board meeting Thursday night, the board voted unanimously to approve a new calendar in the wake of the COVID–19 pandemic.

One thing that is different from calendars in previous years is the change to two days of fall break in mid-October as opposed to a full week.

The board members agreed that it was best for the students, who are returning to the classroom after missing more than three months in the spring, to have as much seat time as possible.

In addition, the board members noted that adding those days to the calendar would allow the school system to bank classroom time should there be a second wave of COVID–19 or other circumstances, such as a flu outbreak, which causes school to be closed to in-person classes.

Superintendent Dave Cox did say that if schools are closed for a substantial period again, officials with the Kentucky Department of Education have said districts would have unlimited non-traditional instructional (NTI) days available.

“We still get flexibility and still get seat time if there is a spike,” said Board Member Kim Croley.

Fall break will run Oct. 15 through 18.