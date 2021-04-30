Corbin Board of Ed approves virtual learning waiver











The Corbin Board of Education took the first step to keep virtual learning as an option for the 2021-22 school year during a special called meeting Tuesday night by approving a virtual learning waiver.

Superintendent Dave Cox said it is not a guarantee that virtual learning will be offered at Corbin schools.

“The Kentucky Department of Education is just keeping track of which districts may offer some type of virtual learning,” Cox said explaining that the district may opt at a later date not to do so.

Cox said before a final decision is made, a survey will be sent out to parents/guardians to guage the amount of interest in students participating in virtual learning.

“We have to have the plan finalized by June so we can let parents know,” Cox said.

In other business Tuesday:

The board approved the revised BG-1 for the Corbin Career Center.

Cox said the purpose of the document is to advise KDE of the adjusted cost to the project after the bidding process has been completed.

“It has gone up a little bit,” Cox said noting the cost is now $3.8 million.

Cox said plans call for construction to begin in June with completion expected in June 2022.

The 9,100 square foot stand-alone building will be located on property behind the high school that the school system purchased several years ago.

“It is an open grass area,” Cox said noting that construction will not affect the track or any of the parking.

The building will include two classroom and a lab to permit the instruction of students in the construction trades.

“We are going to attempt to start with plumbing and HVAC,” Cox said noting the facility would be designed to permit subjects to be changed in order to prevent a glut in the job market in certain trades.

The classes would be taught by masters in the fields.

Classes at the Corbin Area Technology Center, which include criminal justice, electrician, automotive, biomed, engineering and aerospace, welding and video production and cinematography, will remain unchanged.

While those classes are open to students from Williamsburg Independent and Whitley County Schools, Cox said classes at the career center will initially be limited to Corbin students.

“We would be willing to work with the other schools if there is more class space than interested Corbin students,” Cox said.

In addition, Cox said the classroom could be made available in the evening as part of a retraining program for displaced workers.

“There are lots of grants out there,” Cox said of how that would be funded.