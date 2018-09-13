Corbin ‘Big Green Egg Fest’ to be held Sept. 29













The sights and smells of more the 25 Big Green Eggs will take over downtown Corbin as the fifth annual Big Green Egg Fest takes place on September 29.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said 25 to 30 cooks/grillers are scheduled to participate in the event featuring the iconic grill, which will be held in the parking lot at the corner of Gordon and Depot Street beginning at 9 a.m.

“It is about the same as last year,” Kriebel said of the number of participants. “Due to space, we are not able to grow a whole lot more.

“It is a good size for what we are doing.”

Kriebel said while the number has remained stable, the individual participants change from year to year. As a result the selection of food changes.

“We leave it up to them,” Kribiel said of what the chefs prepare. “The only thing is we ask them to do a breakfast dish in the morning.”

The chefs typically begin preparing their food between 6 and 7 a.m.

Kriebel said the participants are a mixture of locals and individuals from out of state.

“We have had people come from Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio,” Kriebel said.

The cooks will be working throughout the event, which ends at 3 p.m.

The event, which is open to the public, offers the opportunity to taste the offerings.

Single tickets are $15. Two adult tickets are $25. A family ticket, which includes two adults and two children, is $40. Additional children tickets for ages 13 and up, are $5.

Drinks may be purchased separately.

“The drinks are a fundraiser for Corbin High School athletics. In addition, West Sixth Brewery out of Lexington will be offering beer,” Kriebel said.

Celebrity chef duo, “Chef and the Fatman” will be returning to the event.

Kriebel said the original Chef, Kevin Jenkins, has moved on. Amanda Egidio has taken over the Chef position alongside Kevin Jenkins.

Alongside Egg Fest, a special Cumberland Valley Cruise-In will be held.

Kriebel said the cruise-in would be set up along Depot Street and in the parking lot behind Game King.

“The Cruise-in will have a DJ to provide music for both events,” Kriebel said.

In addition to the participating cooks, Kriebel said Jeff Raymond from Big Green Egg will be offering a variety of demonstrations on ways to use the Big Green Egg.

At 10 a.m., Raymond will host, “Egg 101,” which will show off the features of the Big Green Egg.

At noon, Raymond will show how to use the Big Green Egg to smoke meats.

At 2 p.m., Raymond will show how to cook seafood.

Kriebel said the event has steadily grown from the first year when approximately 200 people attended.

“Last year we had like 650 people. It has definitely become more of a community staple,” Kriebel said.