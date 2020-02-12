Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin ‘Battle of the Badges’ set for March 28

Posted On 12 Feb 2020
The Corbin Police Department will be looking to settle a score with the Corbin Fire Department on March 28 at the second annual Battle of the Badges charity basketball game.

At the inaugural event held in May, the firefighters led by as many as 20 points, but saw their lead cut to five before pulling away for the 68-57 victory.

The real winners were the local children who were able to participate in the Corbin Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop thanks to the $2,198 raised at the event.

“This will be the first Shop with a Cop fundraiser this year,” said Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick. “However, we will always accept donations.”

The game will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Corbin High School. Admission is $3 per person. In addition to Shop With a Cop, proceeds will go to help the department’s annual efforts to help fund breast cancer awareness.

More information is available by contacting the police department at 528-1122.

