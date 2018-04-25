Corbin bank robbery suspect remains at large













Corbin Police are continuing to search for the man caught on video robbing Whitaker Bank on Main Street on April 6.

“We have had a lot of tips, but none of them have panned out,” said Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick.

The robber walked into the bank at the intersection of North Main and Monroe Street at approximately 11:25 a.m. and demanded money.

“He said he had a gun, but never showed one,” said Detective Coy Wilson.

Bank employees described the robber as an older male, approximately 5’9” with gray hair down to his collar, a beard two to three inches long, wearing a baseball cap and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.