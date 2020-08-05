Previous Story
Corbin attorney Shane Romines responds to sexual harassment lawsuit
Posted On 05 Aug 2020
Comment: 0
Corbin attorney Shane Romines filed his response Tuesday afternoon to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed last week in Whitley Circuit Court, stating that any sexual escapades involving plaintiffs Cassandra Hibbard and Dana Vanover were consensual.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us