Corbin attorney Shane Romines responds to sexual harassment lawsuit

Posted On 05 Aug 2020
Corbin attorney Shane Romines filed his response Tuesday afternoon to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed last week in Whitley Circuit Court, stating that any sexual escapades involving plaintiffs Cassandra Hibbard and Dana Vanover were consensual.

