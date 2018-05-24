Corbin athletes sign college deals Wednesday













Several Corbin Redhounds signed on to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level Wednesday morning.

Jordan Elliiot signed with Union College for archery

Emily Morton signed with the University of the Cumberlands for tennis

Abbey Norvell signed with Western Kentucky University for cheerleading

Bailee O’Neill also signed with Western Kentucky University for cheerleading

Jazlyn Harris signed with Eastern Kentucky University for cheerleading

Congratulations to all of these Redhound athletes!

Photos courtesy of JOSHUA PATTON