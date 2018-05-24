Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin athletes sign college deals Wednesday

Posted On 24 May 2018
Several Corbin Redhounds signed on to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level Wednesday morning.

 

 

Jordan Elliiot signed with Union College for archery

 

 

 

 

Emily Morton signed with the University of the Cumberlands for tennis

 

 

 

 

Abbey Norvell signed with Western Kentucky University for cheerleading

 

 

 

 

Bailee O’Neill also signed with Western Kentucky University for cheerleading

 

 

 

 

 

Jazlyn Harris signed with Eastern Kentucky University for cheerleading

 

 

 

Congratulations to all of these Redhound athletes!

Photos courtesy of JOSHUA PATTON

