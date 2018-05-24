Previous Story
Corbin athletes sign college deals Wednesday
Several Corbin Redhounds signed on to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level Wednesday morning.
Jordan Elliiot signed with Union College for archery
Emily Morton signed with the University of the Cumberlands for tennis
Abbey Norvell signed with Western Kentucky University for cheerleading
Bailee O’Neill also signed with Western Kentucky University for cheerleading
Jazlyn Harris signed with Eastern Kentucky University for cheerleading
Congratulations to all of these Redhound athletes!
Photos courtesy of JOSHUA PATTON