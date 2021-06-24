Corbin Assistant Police Chief announces pending retirement











A well-known police officer announcing his retirement and a community member asking for additional softball fields were just two of the several items discussed at the Corbin City Commission regular monthly meeting on Monday.

Major David Maiden announced in a letter to Chief Rusty Hedrick that he would be retiring after 21 years of service with the Corbin Police Department.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to God, my family and the city of Corbin. I have been so fortunate to serve the city where I was born and when I reflect on the past 21 years working for the Corbin Police Department many memories come to mind – some exciting, some tragic, and some hilarious. Through them all, I have been honored to work alongside so many great people working for the city of Corbin,” stated part of Maiden’s letter.

Hedrick, who has worked with Maiden for 16 years said, “David Maiden will be truly missed. He is what a law enforcement officer should be. He is ethical, professional, kind, and always puts others first. He will truly be missed. He is definitely an asset to this department.”

During the meeting, Commissioner Seth Reeves commented on Maiden’s retirement stating, “This is one that is kind of hard to accept.”

Reeves continued, “Officer Maiden, I have known him since I was probably in high school from basketball games and he has probably pulled me over a couple of times, but he is a great police officer. He is going to be missed and he will be hard to replace.”

Maiden’s retirement is effective as of August 1.

John Blevins addressed the commission to ask for additional softball fields for the softball league teams.

“Unless we get some fields for them, there is no way we can practice or play to an extent that we need too,” said Blevins. “Right now, the girls are being forced to get the same amount of games the other littles have got over the course of the weeks. We are playing double headers every night we play, and we in a shortened time span in the brutal heat of the summer.”

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams noted that there is a field at Rotary Park that could be used as a softball field, but Reeves stated that the field is quite a trek from concessions and restroom facilities.

The new fields at Miller Park will be a little league concourse, but softball fields differ from little league baseball fields in that they have a dirt infield and no pitching mound.

Blevins said that he is not concerned with concessions, he just wants to be able to get the teams on the same schedule as the other little league teams.

This year, the teams could only play on the high school field once both the high school and middle school games were concluded which happened later than usual this year.

In other business, the commission: