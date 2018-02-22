Corbin Arena announces two new shows













Two new shows have been announced for The Arena in Corbin.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said Thursday that country comedian Rodney Carrington will perform April 27. Sesame Street Live will be at the venue on Saturday, May 5.

“I’ve had a lot of people request him,” Balla said of Carrington.

The comedian, actor and writer had recorded eight major record labels comedy albums, selling more than three million copies.

Carrington starred in his own television sitcom, “Rodney,” which ran for two seasons on ABC.

In addition, he co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the movie, “Beer for My Horses.”

Balla said tickets for Carrington will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at The Arena box office an online at ticketmaster.com.

Because of the subject matter, audience members must be at least 18 years old to attend.

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party features all of your favorite Sesame Street characters including: Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch taking part in the, “furriest party in the neighborhood.”

Tickets prices and the date they will go on sale will be announced later.