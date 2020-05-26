Corbin Arena announces first new dates for events postponed because of COVID–19











The process of rescheduling events at The Arena in Corbin, which had to be postponed because of COVID–19 is nearly complete, and Arena Director Kristi Balla said concerts and shows will likely begin after Labor Day.

“I want nothing more than to breathe life back into this building,” Balla said.

Among the dates already set are rock group .38 Special on Nov. 5, and Winger on Dec. 19.

Balla added that The Price is Right Live, which had initially been scheduled for March 27, and then July 28, has now been moved to Jan. 28.

The Oct. 24 concert featuring The Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band is still on the schedule.

Balla said should the social distancing requirements be relaxed, and high school graduations be permitted, the venue could easily be made available.

Corbin High School officials had previously said they were considering Aug. 16, along with Oct. 18 as potential dates to hold a live graduation.

Balla said after getting off to a great start with the WWE event that garnered worldwide attention, it has been disappointing to see The Arena sit empty for such an extended period.

“2020 was going to be, financially, our biggest year,” Ball said.

Any tickets purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

Balla said with multiple events scheduled to be half-house, there are some options for The Arena to host shows that are not readily available to other venues such as Rupp Arena, or Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville.

One option is to keep a show at half-house, but expand out to a full-house setup in order to permit the audience to adhere to social distancing requirements.

“It is all on the governor and his directive at this point,” Balla said.

The Arena Box Office is scheduled to reopen today.

Tickets are available for the upcoming events at the box office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Balla said information on other postponed events, including Ryan Upchurch, Aaron Lewis, and For King & County, will be announced as soon as those dates are finalized.

More information is available on The Arena Facebook page.