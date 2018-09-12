Corbin area doctor facing drug charges













A Corbin area doctor facing charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping incident in Florida in June, is facing additional drug-related charges out of Campbell County.

Morris Wilson Beebe, 65, of London, was arrested Aug. 26 outside a convenience store in Wilder in northern Kentucky.

According to the arrest citation, law enforcement saw assorted drug paraphernalia including syringes and a glass pipe inside the vehicle in which he saw Beebe exit before walking into the store.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, noting that Beebe was driving but a female previously seen exiting the vehicle and walking inside the store, had not returned to the vehicle.