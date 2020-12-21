Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin area COVID-19 public health notices issued

Posted On 21 Dec 2020
The Whitley County and Knox County health departments have issued a pair of public health COVID-19 notices concerning employees being diagnosed at two different stores.

A positive case has been reported involving an employee at Big Lots in Corbin.

The employee last worked at Big Lots on Wednesday, Dec. 16, between 8 a.m. – noon, and on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 5 a.m. – noon.

A positive case has also been reported involving an employee at the Sav-A-Lot in Corbin, which is located off Cumberland Falls Highway.

The employee last worked on Tuesday, Dec. 15, between 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and on Wednesday, Dec. 16, between the hours of 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“Knox County Health Department is working closely with management of all businesses to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations,” according to a release.

The employees, who tested positive as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-quarantining. The public is encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Those, who become ill and show signs of COVID-19, should get tested.

