Corbin area bank robbed Tuesday













Corbin Police are investigating a robbery at a Corbin bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed Hometown Bank at the intersection of U.S. 25W and Corinth Road, across from Circle K, was robbed.

The report of the robbery came into Corbin dispatch at approximately 2:05 p.m.

Corbin Police Capt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said the male suspect came into the bank and produced a semi-automatic pistol while demanding money.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle, though bank employees were unable to provide a make or model, or direction in which he fled.

Corbin Police, along with Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, Kentucky State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers are combing the area in search of the suspect.

Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown for a short time. The lockdown has been lifted.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Corbin Police at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Check back to www.thenewsjournal.net for more information as it becomes available.