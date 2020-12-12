Corbin and Williamsburg receive Smoke-Free Excellence in E-Cigarette Policy Award











Corbin and Williamsburg were both recognized as winners of the Smoke-Free Excellence in E-Cigarette Policy Award during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Kentucky Center for Smoke-Free Policy (KCSP), the Kentucky Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Program (KTPC), Kentucky Department of Public Health (DPH) and the University of Kentucky College of Nursing.

The award, “honor[s] advocates and city leaders who are fighting toward tobacco-free and smoke-free policies that advance healthy environments for Kentuckians,” according to an article by the University of Kentucky

Corbin, Williamsburg and Campbellsville all received the Smoke-Free Excellence in E-Cigarette Policy Award, according to the University of Kentucky article. These cities received the award, “for strengthening their comprehensive smoke-free ordinances to prohibit the use of electronic smoking devices in the workplace.”

“I was pleased to hear we were being honored for our efforts to reduce the incidence of vaping in our public spaces,” said Suzie Razmus, mayor of Corbin. “Our e-cigarette policy mirrors our smoking ordinance that was implemented several years ago.”

“The city council members and I were surprised and honored to be awarded this by the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy. The number one job we have as a city government is to protect the health and safety of all of our citizens and that’s why we chose to create this ordinance,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison. “I also want to thank Kathy Lay with the Whitley County Health Department for her help. She really pushed this issue and brought me the literature and taught me a lot about the importance of being both smoke-free and vapor free.”

Both cities were honored during a ceremony that took place via Zoom on Nov. 10. Dr. Ellen Hahn presided over the awards and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health, gave the keynote address, according to the article.