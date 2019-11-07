Corbin adding vaping to its smoking ordinance











Adding vaping to the city’s smoking ordinance, selecting an engineering firm to help design the splash pad, and the promotion of several firefighters were among the items discussed during a special meeting of the Corbin City Commission Friday morning.

During the meeting, the commission authorized city attorney Bob Hammons to draw up an ordinance amending the city’s smoking ordinance to include vaping.

Commissioner Trent Knuckles noted the Whitley County Health Department requested two or three months ago to add vaping to the smoking ordinance, and that Williamsburg has already done so.

“It seems like it would be a pretty simple change,” he added.

Hammons noted that Williamsburg just redefined what smoking was adding vaping products to its ordinance.

Also during the meeting, the commission received two requests for qualifications from consulting engineers for the Splash Pad project. Companies submitting qualifications were MSE Engineering and Brandstetter Carroll Inc.

City Manager Marlon Sams recommended that the city use Brandstetter Carroll, which city commissioners agreed to.

“They are very highly thought of in aquatics across the state,” he added.

In addition, Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Bryan Jenkins, whose last day was Oct. 31, and the promotion of three firefighters.

Firefighter Trevor Allen was promoted to lieutenant. Lt. Phillip Martin was promoted to captain. Captain Chad Jackson was promoted to Battalion Chief.

In other business, the commission: