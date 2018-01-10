Corbin ABC stepping up enforcement of STAR server training requirement













Corbin area restaurants and stores that sell alcoholic drinks and/or beer have been put on notice to ensure their employees are up to date on their mandatory server training.

Corbin Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator Clara Patterson sent out a notice in late December to all such businesses within the city asking for copies of the certificates of their employees that have completed Server Training in Alcohol Regulation (STAR) class.

“This training is not only expected for all employees who handle and serve alcoholic beverages, but it is a city ordinance,” Patterson stated in the letters mailed out on December 29.

Patterson said new employees have a 90-day window in which to complete the training.

The classes are held at state parks across the commonwealth on a bi-monthly basis. Additional information about the classes is available on the Kentucky ABC website, or by calling the Kentucky ABC office in Frankfort.

In addition to the in-person classes, Patterson noted that the state ABC office offers the class online.

Patterson said as part of their duties, both she and Corbin Police ABC Officer James Miller have completed the course and are up to date on their certification.

Under Kentucky law, individuals must complete the training every three years.

Patterson said businesses not in compliance face a first-time fine of $100 with fines increasing to $500 and $1,000 for second and third offenses.

“You could potentially lose your liquor license,” Patterson said when asked what may ultimately occur adding that the server who is in violation could be barred from working at the establishment.

Patterson said employees who complete the training should keep a copy of the certificate, as it remains valid for three years should the employee change jobs.

“They would just need to provide me with a copy of the certificate,” Patterson said noting the copies sent to her will remain on file at her office.

Patterson admitted that while Corbin ABC has been lax in enforcing this particular section of the ordinance, the proposed changes to state ABC regulations that would permit stand-alone bars and additional liquor stores in Corbin, has led to a renewed emphasis on ensuring servers have completed the training.

“We don’t people over served,” Patterson said.