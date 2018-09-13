Corbin 5-0 5K scheduled for Saturday













Christmas is just around the corner and in an effort to give more area children a Merry Christmas, the Corbin Police Department is hosting its “5-0 5K” run/walk Saturday morning.

All proceeds from the event will help fund the department’s, “Shop With a Cop” program.

The race, which will start and finish on Depot Street, will begin at 8 a.m.

Registration may be completed on the day of the race. The cost is $25.

Overall awards will be given to the top finishing male, female, master and grandmaster, and in age groups: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70 and older.

In addition to the race, the department is selling chances on a brand new Weber Genesis II 4 burner gas grill.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and may be purchased at the station through Nov 1.

“We would like to thank Corbin Lowes Home Improvement store for the donation,” police said.

For those who don’t run or walk, or grill, Chief Rusty Hedrick said donations are welcome and encouraged to help support Shop With a Cop.

Donations may be given to any Corbin Police officer or dropped off at the station.

Donations are tax deductible.

Police work with the Family Resource Center at Corbin Independent Schools and Social Services to find children in need.

“We helped 130 kids last year. We are hoping to meet or exceed that number,” Hedrick said.

More information is available by contacting the police department at 528-1122.

