









Cora Elizabeth Lyons, age 47, of Short Lane, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 13, 1973 in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Alton. Cora loved her music and her rocking chair.

She is survived by four sisters, Ruthie Neal (Carson) of Whitley City, KY, Dawn Brooks of Science Hill, KY, Norma Thompson (David) of Burnside, KY and Cathy Brooks of Somerset, KY; two brothers, George Brooks (Lou) of Prestonsburg, KY and Wayne Wheeler (Karen) of Flemingsburg, KY; her caregiver family, Autumn Foley, William Foley, Hannah Foley, Makayla Foley and Carter Foley of Corbin, KY; special friend and roommate, Estelle Newsome of Corbin, KY; and her friends and family of Comp Care.

The funeral service was held on Monday, August 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Carter and Rev. Richard Culler officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest in Grave Hill Cemetery in Tateville, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.