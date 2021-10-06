









Cora Baird Huckaby, age 76, of Lafollette, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born April 26, 1945 in Campbell County, Tennessee.

Cora is preceded in death by husband, Curtis Smith, father, Dan Baird, mother, Lizzie Adkins, second mom and grandmother, Mintie Baird; sons-in-law, Wayne Hatfield, Timothy Joe Paul, Johnny Morgan, and John Bowlin, grandchildren, Jeromiah, and Samantha Paige, and great-grandchild, Madilyn Jae; brothers, Charles Baird and Zeb Baird; and sister, Ollie Evelyn Ellison.

She is survived by sons, Charles “Boone” Smith, Brian Smith and Patty, David Smith and Jennie, Robert Sizemore; daughters, Donna Hatfield, Shelia Bray and Don, Jeanetta Smith, and Peanut Bowlin; grandchildren, Timothy Padgett and Daisy, Jamie Partin and Daniel, Summer Padgett and Larry, Bill Padgett, Brian Hatfield, Billy Hatfield and Brent, Amanda Ramsey and Jamie, Whitney Bauer and Chris, Jessica, Justin, Tyler and Tyson Paul, Charles Smith and Shelby, Josh Smith and Brittany, Justin Smith and Amanda, Brianna Smith and Wade, Kyla Smith, John Smith and Desirae, Jonie Smith, Nikkie Smith, April Sutherland and Johnny, Keshia Goins and Cody, Brooke Bray and Jonathan, C.J. Smith and Tiffany, Kadden Huckaby, Tyler Huckaby, Makayla Tackett, Danielle Phillips, Coby Massengale, Reva Hamblin and Jacob, Ashley Bowlin and Tyler, Tabatha Bolton and Justin; fifty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Saturday, October 2, at the funeral home with Rev. Daniel Partin officiating.

Burial followed in the Cora’s Garden on Hwy. 1804 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.