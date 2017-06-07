This map depicts the 60-mile Copperhead Trail route that features over 300 turns. It is geared towards motorcycle riders, who county officials hope will visit Whitley and McCreary counties.

There are a little over 300 turns along its 60-mile winding route that Whitley and McCreary County officials hope will prompt motorcycle enthusiasts to visit the area to ride the Copperhead Trail.

“It’s just a way to promote more tourism in Whitley County,” noted Whitley County Treasurer Jeff Gray, a motorcycle enthusiast and one of the organizers for the Copperhead Trail motorcycle ride. “The counties got together and got named a 60-mile motorcycle ride in Whitley and McCreary counties. The state legislators have named it officially the Copperhead Trail.”

