Copeland and Romines Law Office pledges money toward purchase of metal detectors for Corbin schools













A Corbin area law firm is pledging $20,000 toward the purchase of metal detectors for Corbin Independent Schools.

In a video released on Copeland and Romines Law Office’s Facebook page Thursday morning, attorney Shane Romines

“I don’t know about you, but I have been sickened and I have been shocked watching the horror of school shootings and the live videos of students cowering in fear as some crazy person goes through their school with a firearm,” Romines said in the video.

Romines said in an interview that as the father of two kindergarten students at Corbin Primary School, he has seen them and countless other students, faculty, staff and others go through the front doors of the building.

“Right now, there is no security,” Romines said noting that it would be easy for someone with bad intentions to blend in with the crowd and walk right inside.

Romines said the prices he has received on metal detectors similar to what is currently used at the Whitley County Judicial Center is between $3,000 and $5,000.

The school system currently has six school buildings housing preschool through 12th grade, along with the alternative school in the former Corbin City Utilities Building on Main Street and the central office building on Roy Kidd Ave.

While the final decision on metal detectors would rest with the board of education, Superintendent Dave Cox said he is ready and willing to work with members of the community.

“We welcome any help to keep our students and staff safe,” Cox said.

Romines said he has already received additional pledges from members of the community to bolster the effort in the amount $1,100.

“We had calls into the office with people telling me to write down and hold them to it,” Romines said of the pledges.

In addition to the metal detectors, Romines is offering an additional $5,000 to the school system to purchase Tasers and/or guns to arm school personnel and to provide professional instruction in their use.

Cox said while he would need to check on the legalities of that, but it is his understanding that current state law prohibits anyone other than law enforcement from possessing firearms on school property.

Corbin Police have two full-time school resource officers. Both officers are armed and in uniform. While they may be called to the other schools as needed, the officers are typically found at the middle and high schools.

The Corbin Board of Education discussed school security at the special called board meeting Thursday night.

Corbin High School Principal John Crawford said even before the shooting at Marshall County High School on Jan. 22, the subject had been on the agenda.

At 1 p.m., Monday, John Akers, Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety will be at Corbin High School to discuss potential scenarios depending on the time of day and teaching students to react the situation based on what part of the building they are in at the time.

Crawford said the school would be conducting more drills so that students know how to react should an incident occur before class begins or in between classes.