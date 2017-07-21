By Trent Knuckles

Two popular characters from Disney’s popular animated feature Frozen will be making appearances at the Corbin Public Library this Friday and Saturday.

Elsa and Olaf will be at the library Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and will return again Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the library’s “Cool Time for Readers” event.

July is National Ice Cream Month, and event is being hosted as a way to cool off during the hot summer months, and will provide a good opportunity for anyone who enjoys reading to pick up some reasonably priced books as well.

“We’ve got lots of new books. We are not putting anything out we’ve had out before,” said Diane Mitchell, a member of the Friends of the Corbin Library — a non-profit group that helps support the facility.

“It’s going to be a big book sale,” she said of the event. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had a sale. Every penny we make goes to help the library.”

Paperbacks will be on sale for 50 cents. Hardbacks will be $1.

The popular Disney characters will read to children both days, and ice cream will be made available to everyone.

“We’d like to see everyone leave with a great book that they can take home and sit in the shade and enjoy,” Mitchell said.

She encouraged anyone who has books they don’t want, or DVD’s they’ve finished, to consider donating them to the Friends of the Corbin Library. The group typically has three book sales a year. The items donated, Mitchell said, would be used in future sales.