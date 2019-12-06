Cook Out buys second piece of land in W’burg











A restaurant franchise headquartered in North Carolina has purchased its second piece of property in Williamsburg.

Cook Out-Williamsburg KY Inc. purchased the former Krystal’s restaurant building, which is located at 510 Highway 92W, Williamsburg, on Nov. 22 for $600,000, according to a deed filed recently in the Whitley County Clerk’s Office.

It is located across the street from Walmart.

The property was purchased from Trinity SWB Properties LLC, a Georgia limited liability company.

This is the second time Cook Out has purchased land in Williamsburg in the last five years.

On March 4, 2014, the company bought land from Childers Investment Enterprises LTD, and W.D. Childers and Peggy Jo Childers for $195,000. This piece of property is located across the street from KFC on the lot formerly occupied by Damron’s service station.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said late Monday afternoon that he had spoken with Cook Out officials, who confirmed that they now own two pieces of property, and are very excited to be coming to Williamsburg.

The company is now trying to decide which site to put a restaurant on, Harrison said.

Harrison added that the company didn’t give him a time frame for when it planned to make a decision.

Cook Out originated in Greensboro, N.C. in 1989.

Cook Out now has at least 250 restaurants located in at least 10 states, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky.

The closest Cook Out restaurant to Williamsburg in Kentucky is Richmond.