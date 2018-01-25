Continuous coverage: 2018 All “A” state championship tournaments













Continue to check here for updates on both the girls’ and the boys’ All “A” state championship tournaments, being played this week at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

The 2018 girls All “A” state championship tournament kicked off Wednesday inside Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum. In the fourth game of the day, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets faced off against Lyon County. The Lady Jackets dominated the early stages of the contest, establishing a ten-point lead early in the second quarter, 13-3.

The Lyons were able to cut into that lead shortly after, but Williamsburg battled back, re-establishing a ten point advantage, 19-9, before eventually going into halftime with a 19-11 lead.

Lyon County got off to a hot start in the second half, drawing to within one point, 19-18, with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter. However, the Lady Jackets were once again able to pull together and take back control of the ball game. Three-point baskets by Madison Chapman and Lillie Hall would later put the Lyons back on the ropes, forcing them to take a timeout with 1:32 left in the third as they trailed 31-18.

At this point the momentum had completely swung back into Williamsburg’s favor, and the Lady Jackets were able to ride that momentum all the way to a 46-32 final decision, advancing them to the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

After the game, Lady Jackets head coach Randy Crider said, “I was proud of the girls to be able to stay focused, and fight through a little bit of adversity during the game. The maturity they showed in being able to do that was great.”

As for how his team handled competing on a state championship stage for the first time, he said, “I think both teams were a little stressed about it, but they’ve been doing this since they were little girls. It might be a bigger arena, maybe a little louder, but this is the same thing. There’s nothing different about the game. In the end you still have to dribble the ball, and get it in the basket.”

Williamsburg will now face Walton-Verona in the tournament quarterfinals this Friday morning at 10:00 AM. Results from that game will be posted here when they become available.

Williamsburg 46, Lyon Co 32

W’burg – 11 8 12 15 – 46

Lyon Co – 3 8 12 9 – 32

WB – Kelsey Tye 8, Tori Lester 4, Lillie Hall 19, Lillie Abbott 4, Kayla Gibson 6, Madison Chapman 5